MAP: Is a bus pad going in near you? Find out here.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Metro Transit is upgrading hundreds of bus stops and it could impact property near your home.

In 2018, the city conducted a study that determined upgrades to improve accessibility at area bus stops were needed. Within the next five years 460 stops will undergo construction.

This interactive map shows the locations of the more than 100 bus stops that will be reconstructed in Madison. The map also includes what changes will be made.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.