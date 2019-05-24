Many questions, few answers nearly one year after teen death in Iowa County

TOWN OF MINERAL POINT, Wis. - It's been nearly a year since a teen was found dead in Iowa County and few questions have been answered. Authorities still won't release the victim's name or the manner of death.

We're coming up on the one year anniversary of the death of a 13-year-old in the Town of Mineral Point. Authorities confirmed this is not a suicide, there is criminal evidence in the case. Authorities have not released a name or a suspect or person of interest #News3Now pic.twitter.com/pzSwqWAvgV — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) May 23, 2019

On May 31, 2018 a 13-year-old girl died on a property off of Miller Road in the Town of Mineral Point. Authorities called the death suspicious. At the time, they said the investigation would take a considerable amount of tim,e and that has turned out to be true.

News 3 Now revisited the scene of the death Thursday. No one at the home answered.

We're coming up on the one year anniversary of the death of a 13-year-old in the Town of Mineral Point. Authorities confirmed this is not a suicide, there is criminal evidence in the case. Authorities have not released a name or a suspect or person of interest #News3Now pic.twitter.com/pzSwqWAvgV — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) May 23, 2019

The Iowa County District Attorney’s Office is now in charge of the case. Attorney Matt Allen is leading the case.He would not answer his phone or return our voicemails. A woman at the front desk there told us Allen had no comment on the investigation.

News 3 Now spoke with Chief Deputy Austin Durst of the Iowa County Sheriff's Office via phone. He confirmed the investigation is still ongoing but has been turned over to the D.A.'s office. He said they are still waiting on test results but would not confirm what kind.

We're coming up on the one year anniversary of the death of a 13-year-old in the Town of Mineral Point. Authorities confirmed this is not a suicide, there is criminal evidence in the case. Authorities have not released a name or a suspect or person of interest #News3Now pic.twitter.com/pzSwqWAvgV — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) May 23, 2019

Durst confirmed the death is not a suicide and there is evidence of a crime. When asked why so little is being released he said he couldn't comment further.

Residents in Mineral Point were reluctant to speak on the record but were aware of the death and said they wanted more information released.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.