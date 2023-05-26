Portage recycling center fire

PORTAGE, Wis. -- The Portage Fire Department says the massive fire at the Columbia County Recycling and Solid Waste Center is out, but many of the facility's buildings and equipment are considered a total loss.

In an update posted to Facebook Friday, officials said the fire was considered extinguished about 26 hours after it started on Wednesday afternoon. Crews spent much of Thursday overhauling the site with a local excavation company and putting out any fires that remained in piles of refuse and recycling.

