PORTAGE, Wis. -- The Portage Fire Department says the massive fire at the Columbia County Recycling and Solid Waste Center is out, but many of the facility's buildings and equipment are considered a total loss.
In an update posted to Facebook Friday, officials said the fire was considered extinguished about 26 hours after it started on Wednesday afternoon. Crews spent much of Thursday overhauling the site with a local excavation company and putting out any fires that remained in piles of refuse and recycling.
Two firefighters sustained minor injuries during the course of the call, officials said.
More than 30 local fire departments from across southern Wisconsin helped the Portage Fire Department in fighting the fire after several mutual aid calls were issued on Wednesday. The Portage Fire Department thanked all of those departments -- as well as all of the organizations that lent support this week, both in terms of fighting the fire and looking after the firefighters on scene.
Fire crews worked from about 2 p.m. Wednesday until 4:30 a.m. Thursday before breaking to get some rest once the fire was about 90% contained. A new crew of personnel arrived at about 7:30 a.m. to continue the work into Thursday.
A cause of the fire has not yet been released. The fire was the second at the facility in ten days.
