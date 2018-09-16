Manitowoc officer fatally shoots man after confrontation

News

MANITOWOC, Wis. - A Manitowoc police officer has shot and killed a man after a confrontation.

The Manitowoc Police Department says the officer and Manitowoc firefighters responded to a fire alarm around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. While investigating the complaint, the officer confronted a man armed with what authorities called a blunt instrument.

Police say the officer fired his gun, and the suspect died at the scene. His name was not released.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting.

Police say the incident was not related to last week's double homicide in Manitowoc. No other details were released.

