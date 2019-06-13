Man working with firework material likely caused explosion in garage, police say

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The Middleton Police Department believes a man handling firework materials likely caused an explosion earlier this week.

First responders were called out to a home in the 7100 block of South Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an explosion inside a garage.

The 45-year-old man believed to be handling the firework materials was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

There is no danger to the public, according to Capt. Jeremy Geiszler with the Middleton police Department.

A criminal investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time, Geiszler said.

