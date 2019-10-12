Man, woman killed in fire on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE - Authorities say two people are dead following an early morning fire on Milwaukee's north side.
The Journal Sentinel reports the blaze broke out around 6 a.m. Saturday near North 14th Street and West Capitol Drive.
The Milwaukee Fire Department says man and a woman were pronounced dead after being pulled from the blaze.
The fire is under investigation.
No other information about the victims was immediately available.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Drunken driver sentenced to 7 years in fatal crash
- Man, woman killed in fire on Milwaukee's north side
- Bail set for suspected burglary 'kingpin'
- Residents express concern for potential Salvation Army of Dane County expansion
- Man charged in sex sting after walking hundreds of miles from Indiana to Wisconsin
- Silver Alert canceled for 85-year-old Barron County man