Man, woman killed in fire on Milwaukee's north side

Photo by Tim Olk

MILWAUKEE - Authorities say two people are dead following an early morning fire on Milwaukee's north side.

The Journal Sentinel reports the blaze broke out around 6 a.m. Saturday near North 14th Street and West Capitol Drive.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says man and a woman were pronounced dead after being pulled from the blaze.

The fire is under investigation.

No other information about the victims was immediately available.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.