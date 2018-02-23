Man who shot woman on interstate petitions for release from mental institution

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. - Eight months after being sentenced to 40 years in a mental institution, the man accused of a deadly shooting on Interstate 39/90 is petitioning for his release, according to court documents.

Zachary Hays was sentenced in June for randomly shooting and killing a woman in Sauk County while she was with her family and heading back to Illinois from the Wisconsin Dells.

The court decided that Hays was not guilty by reason of insanity after four separate doctors all agreed that Hays was mentally unstable in the months leading up to the attack on May 1 when he killed Tracy Czaczkowski.

The doctors said Hays was schizophrenic and believed groups like the FBI were following him.

Doctors said he believed cars with tinted windows, like the one driven by the Czaczkowskis, were filled with people following him, which is why he opened fire on their car

By law Hays is able to petition for his release from the Mendota Mental Health Institute every six months.