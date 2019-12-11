Man who 'reeked of booze' robs Dane County Credit Union

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A man who "reeked of booze" robbed a credit union Wednesday in Madison, officials said.

According to the incident report from Madison police, the robbery took place at the Dane County Credit Union on 709 Struck Street at 12:47 p.m.

Officials said the man was wearing a white hoodie with the hood up. The report said the man passed a note to one of the tellers, demanded money and ran away with cash.

Police said the robber was last seen heading toward Watts Road.

