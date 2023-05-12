Dejon Glover

File photo of Dejon Glover from a 2022 court appearance.

DODGEVILLE, Wis. -- A Madison man was sentenced Friday to three years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in a 2022 burglary in Iowa County.

Dejon Glover, 21, was also sentenced to three years of extended supervision and two years of probation in the June 22, 2022, burglary at a home on Spring Street in Dodgeville, online court records show.

