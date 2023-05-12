Outside of Iowa County Courthouse Friday morning Tracey Lease and her family gathered wearing matching t-shirts with the words ‘Justice for Dre’.
Dejon Glover, 21, was also sentenced to three years of extended supervision and two years of probation in the June 22, 2022, burglary at a home on Spring Street in Dodgeville, online court records show.
According to a criminal complaint, Glover told police he was struggling financially after losing his job and targeted the home after a former co-worker who lived there said valuables, including cash, were sometimes around.
After breaking in through a window, Glover came across 7-year-old pit bull Dre, who was barking at him. According to the complaint, Glover then shot the dog before taking electronics, cash and medications from the home.
As part of a plea agreement, Glover pleaded guilty in February to charges of burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, mistreatment of animals causing death and theft. Charges of endangering safety involving the reckless use of a firearm, criminal damage to property and carrying a concealed weapon were dismissed but read in at sentencing.
