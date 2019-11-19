Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Man who fired shots at Visions Nightclub sentenced to 10 months in jail, 4 years of probation Man who fired shots at Visions Nightclub sentenced to 10 months in jail, 4 years of probation

MADISON, Wis. - The man who fired shots at Visions Nightclub last year in Madison was sentenced Monday.

According to court records, Cole Foster will serve 10 months in jail with Huber work release and four years of probation. The judge imposed Foster's sentence, meaning if Foster violates his probation terms, he will serve four years in prison.

A count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed, but Foster was found guilty on all other counts in August.

Four people had gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital the night of the shooting, and a fifth person suffered a knife injury.

