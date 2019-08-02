BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Former UW Badger football player Quintez Cephus found not guilty in sexual assault trial

Special Coverage

Headline Goes Here

Your Guide to CrossFit Games 2019

News

Man who died in Janesville two-car crash identified

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 07:46 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 07:46 PM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The man who died in a Janesville two-car crash Wednesday has been identified. 

According to the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department, the man was Cristopher D. Gebhardt, 38.

The news release said the driver of a 2013 Toyota Corolla struck a 2003 Honda Pilot that was parked and unoccupied on Holiday Drive near Kennedy Road in Janesville. Authorities received a report of the crash at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday.

The news release said Gebhardt died at the scene from injuries he suffered from the crash.

An investigation of the death is ongoing, and additional testing is underway.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration