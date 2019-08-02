Man who died in Janesville two-car crash identified

File photo

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The man who died in a Janesville two-car crash Wednesday has been identified.

According to the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department, the man was Cristopher D. Gebhardt, 38.

The news release said the driver of a 2013 Toyota Corolla struck a 2003 Honda Pilot that was parked and unoccupied on Holiday Drive near Kennedy Road in Janesville. Authorities received a report of the crash at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday.

The news release said Gebhardt died at the scene from injuries he suffered from the crash.

An investigation of the death is ongoing, and additional testing is underway.

