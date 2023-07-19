Kejuan Green

Kejuan Green.

 Courtesy: Janesville Police Department.

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Police in Janesville on Tuesday arrested a man who was wanted on multiple warrants, including one for attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Officers first responded to a domestic violence incident on South Main Street in Janesville on Friday, but when they arrived the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Kejuan Green, was gone.