JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Police in Janesville on Tuesday arrested a man who was wanted on multiple warrants, including one for attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Officers first responded to a domestic violence incident on South Main Street in Janesville on Friday, but when they arrived the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Kejuan Green, was gone.
On Tuesday, police learned Green was at a home in the 700 block of Milton Avenue. When officers saw him leave the home, they followed him and pulled over the vehicle he was riding in without incident near East Racine Street and Interstate 39/90.
The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old woman, was arrested on a tentative charge of harboring/aiding a felon.
Green was arrested on tentative charges of battery and disorderly conduct in the Friday incident.
At the time he was arrested, he had two active warrants from Dane County, including one issued in April involving felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and armed robbery. In the other Dane County case, court records show Green faces charges of false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, and disorderly conduct.
Despite a policy to not name people accused of crimes until they’re formally charged in court, News 3 Now is naming Green in this story because of the nature and severity of the alleged crimes that prompted the April warrant. News 3 Now is not naming the woman arrested at this time.Click here to learn more about the station’s naming policy.
