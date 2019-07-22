Man walking home robbed at gunpoint, Madison police say

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

MADISON, Wis. - A 27-year-old man was walking on Williamson Street around 12:45 a.m. Sunday when he was robbed at gunpoint, Madison police said.

The victim told officers that one of the robbers pointed a handgun at his head and the other pushed the barrel of the gun into his back.

The robbers stole the man’s wallet, keys and cellphone, said police.

When the victim got home, he used his roommate’s phone to call the police.



