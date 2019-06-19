Man visiting Wisconsin arrested for OWI 3 times in past month, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said they arrested the same man three times this month on suspicion of drunken driving, including twice within this past week.

Officers arrested Davi M. Ndong, 26, who is visiting from Atlanta, early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Madison Police Department.

Police said Ndong pulled up next to a squad car, at the corner of North Butler Street and East Gilman Street, asking for directions. An officer in the squad car recognized him from two previous OWI arrests and noticed he was intoxicated again, according to Joel Despain, a spokesperson with the MPD.

During Wednesday's stop, police said they spotted the paper work from those two previous OWI arrests as well as a citation from the MPD for hit-and-run.

The Georgia native was pulled over Saturday morning for driving the wrong way near the 400 block of West Gilman. Ndong was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated during this stop, Despain said.

Ndong was also arrested overnight on June 4 on suspicion of the same offense, after officers noticed his car drifting in and out of traffic lanes on Johnson and Bassett streets.

