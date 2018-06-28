Man using knees to drive while eating sandwich cited after crash, deputies say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF MT. PLEASANT, Wis. - A Darlington man was cited Wednesday afternoon after his vehicle rolled over while he was steering with his knees to eat a sandwich, officials said.

Green County sheriff’s deputies were sent around 1:30 p.m. to the N6400 block of Schneeberger Road for reports of a crash, according to a release.

Ronald H. Blaser, 75, was driving south, using his knees to operate the steering wheel while eating a sandwich when he lost control of the vehicle and entered the ditch and the vehicle rolled over, investigators said.

Blaser was wearing his seat belt, according to the release. He was injured in the crash, but declined medical attention at the scene, according to the release.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene, officials said.

Blaser was cited for inattentive driving.