Man trying to steal unlocked cars on Monroe Street arrested, according to police

MADISON, Wis. - Madison officers were called to the 1600 block of Monroe Street Thursday afternoon after a witness said they saw a man wearing large sunglasses with a hood pulled over his head who was trying to enter unlocked parked cars, according to an incident report.

When police arrived, the man was on Madison Street next to a Lexus SUV with a brick nearby.

The suspect, identified as Travion Kimbrell, 20, admitted he was looking to steal a car and hoped to find an unlocked car with the keys inside.

The report said he told officers when he couldn't find an unlocked car with the keys inside, he would use a brick to break a window.

Officers arrested Kimbrell. On his way to jail, he made threats to the officer including statements about shooting and kill the officer, according to Madison police.

Kimbrell could face charges of disorderly conduct, bail jumping and making threats to a law enforcement officer.



