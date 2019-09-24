Man threatening to stab another man taken into custody
MADISON, Wis. - A man was taken into custody Monday when he allegedly threatened to stab another man downtown, according to Madison police.
Around 3:47 p.m., Madison police said a man reported walking down the 600 block of East Main Street, when he realized 26-year-old Nicholas Wich, an acquaintance, was following him. The victim claimed Wich said, "I'm going to kill you! I'm going to slice you up!" while wielding a knife.
The victim said there was an earlier argument over a stolen bottle of liquor.
Police took Wich to a hospital for intoxication. The department said once he's sober, he will go to jail on tentative charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed knife and disorderly conduct while armed.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
REPORT: Family of Madison teenager who was beaten by police may sue city for $2.8 million
Next Story
Mark Twain's signature found inside famous cave
Local And Regional News
- Luke Bryan kicks off Farm Tour at Statz Farm in Marshall
- Periodic changes for heavy rain and possible flooding over the next week
- Derogatory message against President Donald Trump makes appearance at UW-Madison
- Highway 60 open at I-39/90 in Columbia County after crash
- Beloit Snappers announce plans to build new stadium in downtown Beloit
- McFarland teacher charged with 4 felonies