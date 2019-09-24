Man threatening to stab another man taken into custody

MADISON, Wis. - A man was taken into custody Monday when he allegedly threatened to stab another man downtown, according to Madison police.

Around 3:47 p.m., Madison police said a man reported walking down the 600 block of East Main Street, when he realized 26-year-old Nicholas Wich, an acquaintance, was following him. The victim claimed Wich said, "I'm going to kill you! I'm going to slice you up!" while wielding a knife.

The victim said there was an earlier argument over a stolen bottle of liquor.

Police took Wich to a hospital for intoxication. The department said once he's sober, he will go to jail on tentative charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed knife and disorderly conduct while armed.

