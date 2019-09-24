LIVE NOW

News 3 Now at 10

News

Man threatening to stab another man taken into custody

By:

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 01:14 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 01:34 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A man was taken into custody Monday when he allegedly threatened to stab another man downtown, according to Madison police.

Around 3:47 p.m., Madison police said a man reported walking down the 600 block of East Main Street, when he realized 26-year-old Nicholas Wich, an acquaintance, was following him. The victim claimed Wich said, "I'm going to kill you! I'm going to slice you up!" while wielding a knife.

The victim said there was an earlier argument over a stolen bottle of liquor.

Police took Wich to a hospital for intoxication. The department said once he's sober, he will go to jail on tentative charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed knife and disorderly conduct while armed.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration