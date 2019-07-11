Man thinks someone is breaking in, fires shots inside home, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A man called Madison police Thursday morning after he shot his gun because he thought someone was breaking into his home.
The man lives on Naylor Circle, which is on the city's west side.
There were no signs of entry into the man's home, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.
Officers said they found several rounds located inside the home. A neighbor's house was also damaged during the shooting.
Police said the man is cooperating with them during their investigation.
