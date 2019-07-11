Man thinks someone is breaking in, fires shots inside home, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A man called Madison police Thursday morning after he shot his gun because he thought someone was breaking into his home.

The man lives on Naylor Circle, which is on the city's west side.

There were no signs of entry into the man's home, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Officers said they found several rounds located inside the home. A neighbor's house was also damaged during the shooting.

Police said the man is cooperating with them during their investigation.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.