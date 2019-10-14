Man takes purse from woman in Madison say police
A woman was robbed around 4:21 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Whitney Way, according to Madison police.
The woman told officers she was approached by a man who took her purse and ran.
Madison police used a K-9 officer to track the suspect, but he was not found.
Police describe the suspect as a male about 5 feet 7 inches wearing a gray stocking cap and a hoodie pulled over his cap.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- MAMA Inducts first ever Hall of Fame class
- Fun Run/Walk raises $90,000 for Gilda's Club
- Gilda's Run supports local cancer patients and families
- Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center reopens with a fresh, renovated look
- Man arrested after crashing truck into roof of Beloit home
- Badgers now sixth in AP footbal poll