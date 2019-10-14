News

Man takes purse from woman in Madison say police

Posted: Oct 13, 2019 09:21 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 09:22 PM CDT

A woman was robbed around 4:21 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Whitney Way, according to Madison police.

The woman told officers she was approached by a man who took her purse and ran.

Madison police used a K-9 officer to track the suspect, but he was not found.

Police describe the suspect as a male about 5 feet 7 inches wearing a gray stocking cap and a hoodie pulled over his cap. 
 

