Man takes purse from woman in Madison say police

A woman was robbed around 4:21 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Whitney Way, according to Madison police.

The woman told officers she was approached by a man who took her purse and ran.

Madison police used a K-9 officer to track the suspect, but he was not found.

Police describe the suspect as a male about 5 feet 7 inches wearing a gray stocking cap and a hoodie pulled over his cap.



