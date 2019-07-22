Beloit man suspected in robbery now in custody

Courtesy of Chad Smith

BELOIT, Wis. - A 40-year-old man suspected in an armed robbery is in custody Monday.

A news release from the Beloit Police Department said the original robbery took place on May 30.

Police said an officer recognized Michael J. Pozzani, 40, and tried to make contact with him at the Last Lap Bar on Mary St. in Beloit shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday. The man drove off in a vehicle, which was later found in the 2000 block of Portland Avenue.

Pozzani was found near Lenox and Portland Avenue at around 12:43 p.m. and was taken into custody for the armed robbery incident as well as several other charges.

