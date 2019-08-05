News

Man suffers significant facial injuries in motorcycle crash, deputies say

By:

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 02:07 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 02:08 PM CDT

ELLENBORO TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A man suffered what police called significant facial injuries in a motorcycle crash in Grant County.

The crash happened on Airport Road in Ellenboro Township, according to a release by the Grant County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies said Ronald Talley, 68, of Lancaster, was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Airport Road when he drove onto the shoulder of the road and crashed into a ditch.

Talley was taken to the hospital with significant facial injuries, according to the release.

This crash remains under investigation. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration