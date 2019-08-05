Man suffers significant facial injuries in motorcycle crash, deputies say

ELLENBORO TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A man suffered what police called significant facial injuries in a motorcycle crash in Grant County.

The crash happened on Airport Road in Ellenboro Township, according to a release by the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Ronald Talley, 68, of Lancaster, was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Airport Road when he drove onto the shoulder of the road and crashed into a ditch.

Talley was taken to the hospital with significant facial injuries, according to the release.

This crash remains under investigation.

