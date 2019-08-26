Man suffers severe head injuries from traffic crash in Madison

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A man suffered severe head injuries from a traffic crash in Madison on Saturday night.

According to the incident report, police responded to a crash on Aberg Avenue at Packers Avenue around 9:20 p.m.

Officials said the 41-year-old male motorcyclist was going westbound on Aberg Avenue when a 47-year-old woman pulled out in front of the motorcycle with her car.

Police said the incident caused a significant crash that threw the man over the car. Authorities said the man was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to a hospital, where he is still being treated for injuries.

The woman was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicant causing great bodily harm.

An investigation is ongoing.

