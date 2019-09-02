Man struck by car while crossing the street in Madison, suffers life-threatening injuries

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. - A man was struck by a car while crossing the street in Madison early Saturday morning.

According to the incident report from the Madison Police Department, the incident happened at 1:27 a.m. A 34-year-old man was walking across East Washington Avenue at Hancock Street when a Chevrolet Impala struck him.

Officials said the driver, Sean Howard, 27, had not stopped and continued up to the square. He went on East Wilson Street and continued going east. Howard finally stopped after hitting two cars that were parked in the 100 block of Union Street.

Witnesses said they saw Howard take the license plates off his car and place them in the trunk before running away.

The report said Madison police contacted Howard at an east side residence and arrested him after he was identified as the car's driver. Howard was booked into the Dane County Public Safety Building on charges of a hit-and-run causing injury, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and felony bail jumping.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken a hospital.

