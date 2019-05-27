Man strikes woman with baseball bat, officials say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A man struck a woman with a baseball bat and left damage to her house after an argument Sunday night, officials said.

According to the incident report, an adult female and adult male who knew each other had an argument. Officials said the suspect used a baseball bat to break a window at the woman’s house on the 600 block of East Mifflin Street.

Once they were outside, the man hit the female in her ankle and wrist with the bat. The woman was brought to a hospital with no significant injuries and was later released.

Authorities said the suspect is still at large and faces potential charges of second degree reckless endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed and criminal damage to property.

