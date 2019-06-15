Man spends extended time in women's bathroom at Monona park

MONONA, Wis. - A man was in a woman's restroom for an extended period of time at Dream Park on Thursday, officials said.

According to a post from the Monona Police Department's Facebook page, the man was a white male in his early 20s with blonde hair and a thin-to-average build. Reports said he was driving a gray and black Saturn.

Monona police are still searching for the man.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity at any of the area's parks is asked to call Monona police at 608-222-0463.

