Man shot several times inside Beloit pub

CITY OF BELOIT, Wis. - Beloit police are investigating after a man was shot several times in a local pub early Sunday morning, officials said.

According to the City of Beloit Police Department, a 36-year-old man was shot inside Rooney's Pub at 1:02 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is recovering.

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet clear, officials said.

Police said that the shooter left in a dark-colored SUV. Authorities believe that the shooter knew the victim. They do not think there is an ongoing risk to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the City of Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244 or submit a tip online.

