Man shot in east side apartment overnight, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A man is in critical condition after being shot on the 6000 block of East Johnson street early Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Madison Police Department, the shooting occurred at 2:12 a.m. inside an apartment building. Everyone involved in the incident knew each other. There is not believed to be a danger to the public.

The victim is in critical condition, but is expected to survive, officials said.

Police are investigating the shooting. Authorities said all the individuals involved in the incident have been contacted, but no arrests have been made.

