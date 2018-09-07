Livestream

Man shot stepkids with Nerf darts modified with needles, police say

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 09:07 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 09:54 AM CDT

PORTAGE, Wis. - A Portage man was arrested Wednesday for shooting his stepkids with Nerf darts that had needles attached to the end of them, according to a release.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a report Monday of child abuse, and initiated an investigation with Columbia County Health and Human Services, officials said.

Brian L. Alexander, 33, was arrested on tentative charges of two counts of physical abuse of a child after evidence was obtained that indicated he was shooting Nerf darts with sharp needles sticking out of them at his young stepkids, according to the release.

Alexander is scheduled to be in court Friday.

The children ranged in ages from 6 to 9 years old, officials said. 

The abuse had been occurring for some time and happened on more than one occurrence, according to the release. Investigators also found the Nerf gun and needles.

