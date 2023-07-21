featured top story Man shoots himself while in Pleasant Prairie police custody Shane Hogan Shane Hogan Reporter Author email Jul 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. -- A man is dead after being arrested by Pleasant Prairie police on weapons related offenses. In a Facebook post, the Pleasant Prairie Police Department said officers were taking the man to the Kenosha County Jail when they heard a gunshot from the backseat of their squad car. Police said he shot himself with a concealed weapon that officers didn't find when they initially searched him.Officers tried saving the man, but he died on scene. The death will be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency which is required by Wisconsin state law. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shane Hogan Reporter Author email Follow Shane Hogan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular $1 million, $100K and $50K Powerball winning tickets sold in Wisconsin Friend remembers tattoo artist who died in Beltline motorcycle crash Tuesday 'We just want him home': Family offers $10K reward for return of missing Sauk County teen Decomposed body found in Rock County is missing South Beloit woman; Janesville man arrested Police arrest man accused of stealing from Madison construction site, leading officers on pursuit Latest News Morning Sprint: Friday morning's top news and weather headlines Flags ordered to half-staff for former Wisconsin State Rep. Michael Endsley Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96 Investigators unable to determine ignition source in Gammon Road condo explosion Police arrest man accused of stealing from Madison construction site, leading officers on pursuit More News