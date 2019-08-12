Man sentenced to six years in prison for Lodi beating death

Dane County Records

MADISON, Wis. - A man was sentenced in Dane County Court to six years in prison on Monday for killing Dalton Ziegler last October.

According to court record, Drew D. Luber, 22, will have four years of extended supervision following his prison sentence.

Luber pleaded guilty in May on charges of felony murder.

Jacob Johnson was sentenced last week to seven years in prison and five years of extended supervision for also being involved with the beating death.

