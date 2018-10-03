Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 homicide on Madison's north side

Donald Davis

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in a homicide on the city’s north side in 2017.

Donald Davis Jr. was arrested in August 2017 in connection with a July 28, 2017, homicide on West Karstens Drive. He was found guilty at a jury trial in June of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury and eluding an officer.

Davis was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole on the first-degree intentional homicide charge. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on the first-degree reckless injury charge and one year in prison and one year of extended supervision on the eluding an officer charge.

Davis led the officer on a 12-mile police chase through the city before an arrest was made near Dyres Road in the town of Dunn.

Donald Davis, Jennifer Lovick, Korey Johnson

Davis was one of three people charged in Ciara Philumalee's death, including Jennifer Lovick and Korey Johnson. Lovick and Johnson were found together in Token Creek Park last August.

Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide in May. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 26. Lovick pleaded guilty in August to felony murder. She is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 12.