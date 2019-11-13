Man sentenced to 84 months for possessing heroin with intent to distribute

MADISON, Wis. - A Chicago man was sentenced Wednesday to 84 months in federal prison for possessing 100 grams or more of heroin with intent to distribute.

Fred McGee, 46, pleaded guilty to the charge in August.

According to a news release, law enforcement officers recovered about 104 grams of heroin during a traffic stop of a car in Dunn County in January 2018.

Officials said McGee, Terry Glaspie and one other person was in the car.

During the investigation, police said McGee was transporting the heroin from Chicago to Minneapolis to sell it.

The release said Glaspie has already been sentenced to 66 months in prison for his role in the offense.

