Man sentenced to 70 years for killing 2 teens

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 12:24 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:24 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison for fatally shooting two teens.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports 21-year-old Terrance Mason Jr. was sentenced Friday.

Mason pleaded guilty in March to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide for the June 2018 shooting.

Authorities say group member 18-year-old Frank Cardona was sitting in his car with Mason and 18-year-old Kevon Barnes before a planned robbery. Barnes is accused of shooting Cardona in the chest.

Cardona then ran down an alley before collapsing.

Mason told police he took a gun from group member 16-year-old Dejah Adkins, who ran down the alley and laid on Cardona.

Mason told police he shot them each in the head.

Barnes has pleaded not guilty to first-degree reckless homicide.

