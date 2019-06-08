Man sentenced to 70 years for killing 2 teens
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison for fatally shooting two teens.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports 21-year-old Terrance Mason Jr. was sentenced Friday.
Mason pleaded guilty in March to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide for the June 2018 shooting.
Authorities say group member 18-year-old Frank Cardona was sitting in his car with Mason and 18-year-old Kevon Barnes before a planned robbery. Barnes is accused of shooting Cardona in the chest.
Cardona then ran down an alley before collapsing.
Mason told police he took a gun from group member 16-year-old Dejah Adkins, who ran down the alley and laid on Cardona.
Mason told police he shot them each in the head.
Barnes has pleaded not guilty to first-degree reckless homicide.
