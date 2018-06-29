Man sentenced in connection with fentanyl-laced heroin overdose case
MADISON, Wis. - A Chicago man related to the fentanyl-laced heroin overdose of Victor Spidell in 2017 was sentenced Friday on heroin trafficking charges.
Claudius Fincher, 21, was sentenced to five years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson. Fincher pleaded guilty to the charge in February.
Fincher was under investigation after Spidell's death in May 2017. Madison police found that Spidell had contacted Darnell Brunt, Fincher's co-defendant, on the day of his death.
The Dane County Narcotics Task Force used an undercover officer to set up several heroin buys. In September 2017, Fincher and Brunt were arrested. Fincher was carrying heroin on his person.
Law enforcement officers also searched Fincher's Sun Prairie apartment and found over 140 bags of heroin laced with Brunt was sentenced to nine years in federal prison in April.
Local And Regional News
- High heat and your pet: Keeping your four-legged friends safe
- City officials give updated look at design concepts for Madison Public Market
- To battle the heat, Madison residents look to water
- Edgerton business owner sentenced after failing to pay taxes
- Man sentenced in connection with fentanyl-laced heroin overdose case
- Health symposium teaches first responders how to handle farm accidents