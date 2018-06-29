Man sentenced in connection with fentanyl-laced heroin overdose case

Dane County Sheriff's Office Darnell Brunt and Claudius Fincher

MADISON, Wis. - A Chicago man related to the fentanyl-laced heroin overdose of Victor Spidell in 2017 was sentenced Friday on heroin trafficking charges.

Claudius Fincher, 21, was sentenced to five years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson. Fincher pleaded guilty to the charge in February.

Fincher was under investigation after Spidell's death in May 2017. Madison police found that Spidell had contacted Darnell Brunt, Fincher's co-defendant, on the day of his death.

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force used an undercover officer to set up several heroin buys. In September 2017, Fincher and Brunt were arrested. Fincher was carrying heroin on his person.

Law enforcement officers also searched Fincher's Sun Prairie apartment and found over 140 bags of heroin laced with Brunt was sentenced to nine years in federal prison in April.