Man sentenced for repeatedly threatening Beaver Dam officers

JUNEAU, Wis. - A Beaver Dam man was sentenced Tuesday for repeatedly threatening Beaver Dam officers.

According to a news release, Dale Lengling, 41, was involved in two incidents on May 11 on Lake Crest Drive in Beaver Dam, both involving altercations in a building.

The release said the second incident ended with Lengling in the back of a squad car after a struggle to place handcuffs on him by officers. In the car, Lengling was bashing his head on the divider and caused a laceration in his forehead.

Officials said at the hospital being treated for the injury, Lengling threatened an officer, saying, "Next time I see you, I'm popping one in you."

The release said Lengling was involved in another incident where he threatened an officer in June.

A Dodge County Circuit Court judge sentenced Lengling to 18 months in prison, with an additional 36 months of supervision.

