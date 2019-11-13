Man sentenced for escaping from custody after northern Illinois bank robbery

MADISON, Wis. - A Georgia man was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison for escaping from custody.

Larry Dollar, 48, of Duluth, Georgia, pleaded guilty to the offense Aug. 22.

According to a news release, Dollar was sentenced to five years in federal prison in October 2017 for bank robbery in the Northern District of Illinois.

In January, Dollar was furloughed to Rock Valley Community Programs in Janesville from Florida, where he was in jail. When Dollar did not arrive in Janesville, he was arrested by University of Georgia police and charged with escape from federal custody.

The release said the judge considered Dollar's untreated schizophrenia and alcohol addiction in deciding his punishment.

