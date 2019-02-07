Man seen walking away from crash faces 4th OWI, officials say
BARABOO, Wis. - A North Freedom man seen walking away from a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon faces his fourth impaired driving charge, Sauk County officials said.
Sauk County emergency officials were called around 4:20 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash on Hogsback Road near Old Highway 33 in the town of Baraboo, according to a release.
A vehicle that was on Hogsback Road left the roadway and was found unoccupied in the ditch, investigators said. The driver, 32-year-old Dustin A. Mann, was found walking away from the scene.
Mann showed evidence of impairment during the investigation and a field sobriety test, and was eventually arrested on a tentative charge of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated.
