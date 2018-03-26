Man runs toward officer with shotgun, police say

File photo File photo

WATERTOWN, Wis. - A Watertown man was arrested Friday afternoon after running toward an officer with a shotgun who was investigating reports of a damaged vehicle.

Watertown police officers were sent around 2 p.m. to a residence in the 1400 block of Prospect Street for reports of a 31-year-old man who had just damaged a windshield of a parked vehicle, according to a release. The vehicle was owned by the man’s girlfriend.

When officers got to the scene, the man armed himself with a pump shotgun and proceeded to run past the responding officer who was walking up to the front door of the residence, officers said.

The man made it to the side door first and entered the house with the officer following, investigators said. The man never threatened the officer or other people in the residence, and he eventually put the shotgun down.

When the man was told he was being arrested, he refused to cooperate and went into a fighting stance, officials said. The officer deployed a Taser, and the man was arrested.

According to the release, the man had been acting odd since Thursday night, which had resulted in several domestic abuse incidents that were reported by his girlfriend.

The man could face charges of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, domestic battery, strangulation, resisting an officer, endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, intoxicated use of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and drug charges.