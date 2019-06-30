Man robbed while pumping gas in Madison

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A man was robbed while pumping gas in Madison early Sunday morning

According to the incident report from Madison police, officials were dispatched at roughly 3:11 a.m. for reports of an armed robbery involving two men and a victim. The incident happened at the Mobil gas station on 3019 E. Washington Ave.

Authorities said the 43-year-old victim was filling his car with gas when two men approached him. One of the men asked the victim to make change for him, to which the victim agreed. As he took out his wallet, the victim realized the other man had gone behind and distracted him.

The man who asked for change grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's hand and allegedly sprayed him with pepper spray, officials said. The robbers drove off in a green 1992 Buick Century before police arrived.

Officials are still searching for the two men, and an investigation is ongoing.

Those with information about the armed robbery can contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.