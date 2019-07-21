Man robbed at gunpoint while walking home from bars

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A man was robbed at gunpoint after walking home from bars early Sunday morning in Madison.

According to a post from Madison police Chief Mike Koval's blog, the incident happened at 1:06 a.m.

Officials said the 27-year-old man left the Williamson Street bars and was approached by two men from behind. One of them pointed a gun at the victim's head, while the other held a gun to his back. The two demanded his phone, wallet and keys.

Police said the robbers fled, and a K-9 track was established.

Police found an 18-year-old suspect who matched one of the robbers' descriptions, but the man fled and was later found by officers. Authorities said the victim was unable to positively identify the suspect.

The 18-year-old was cited for resisting officers, and a track on the victim's stolen phone was inconclusive.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.