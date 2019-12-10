Man reports feeling sharp pain leaving party, treated at hospital for stabbing, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man received a couple of stitches after he told officers he was stabbed at a party, according to a release from the Madison Police Department.

Officers were sent to a hospital around 5:40 p.m. Monday after a 23-year-old man arrived with a stab wound to the shoulder.

The man told police he was at a party with several people he didn't know when a fight broke out. The man said he felt a "sharp ass pain" in his shoulder as he left the party, police said.

The wound required a couple of stitches, police said.

The victim was unable to provide significant details, like where the stabbing took place, but believed it may have been somewhere on North Thompson Drive, police said.

