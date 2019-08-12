Man pushed to ground, kicked by group during robbery, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A man told police he was pushed down and kicked by three people during a robbery early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the East Main Street and South Butler Street intersection around 1:05 a.m.

A 26-year-old man said the group took his wallet and AirPods, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The man was unable to provide detailed descriptions of the robbers.

Officers are checking area surveillance cameras for potential leads.

