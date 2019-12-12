Man proposes with lit-up message at Holiday Fantasy in Lights

MADISON, Wis. - A couple is engaged after a man named Caleb Michiels proposed with an ornate light display at Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park to his then-girlfriend, Kelly Welgon.

Spelled out in bright white lights, the message said, "Kelly will you marry me?" She said yes.

Welgon said she wasn't expecting the proposal at all, especially in this way.

"I was actually on the phone with my sister that afternoon telling her: 'I don't actually know when Caleb is going to propose. It might be this spring,'" Welgon said.

The couple has been going to the light festival for years, which Michiels said gave him the idea. After a week of putting the plan together, he worked with the festival's The Electric Group to prepare for the big day.

"It's pretty tough to trick her," Michiels said. "I was spending a lot of time at my buddy's place in his basement putting the sign together. I had to think of quite a few excuses for that, but I was glad I got to surprise her."

The couple said they'll be using their free time to plan for the wedding.

The Electric Group said it was thrilled about the event.

"Caleb absolutely took it to the next level with the spelled out lights," The Electric Group said in a statement. "Caleb's fiance Kelly is a lucky girl and we wish them all the best!"

Holiday Fantasy in Lights, which takes place at Olin Park, is open every day from dusk until dawn through Jan. 1, 2020. Admission is free.

