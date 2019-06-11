Man pleads guilty to raping, impregnating 14-year-old in basement

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man pleaded guilty on Monday to raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl last year.

Prakash Biswa, 32, was charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child as well as a second count of strangulation and suffocation.

A plea questionnaire and waiver of rights were signed.

Biswa entered a plea of guilty to count one, while the court dismissed count two. Biswa was found and adjudged guilty after the court accepted his plea.

The defendant was charged with a court-ordered pre-sentence investigation report without a sentencing recommendation, and the bail has been continued.

Biswa's next court appearance will be for sentencing on Aug. 29.

