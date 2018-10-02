Man pleads guilty to homicide charges for stabbing roommate to death

MADISON, Wis. - The man accused of stabbing his roommate to death pleaded guilty to homicide charges Tuesda

Ronald E. Redeaux Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide. He was sentenced to 25 years in state prison and 15 years of extended supervision, according to court records.

Redeaux admitted to stabbing his roommate multiple times with scissors and knives, according to police documents. Police said 52-year-old Gerald Moore appeared to have died of multiple stab wounds.

According to a search warrant, officers responding to the scene saw blood on the interior handle of the apartment building and followed a blood trail into the apartment. They said there were signs of a disturbance in the apartment, and there was a bloody handprint on the front of a drawer that had cutlery in it.

In January, Ronald E. Redeaux Jr. was deemed not competent to stand trial and was committed to an institution. In June he was deemed competent to stand trial.

Dane County Sheriff's Office