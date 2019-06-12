Man 'pistol whipped' while working on car, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for a man accused of seriously hurting someone during an armed robbery.

Officers were called to the Lakeshore Apartments on East Gilman Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

A 32-year-old man told police he was outside working on his car when he was approached by another man, who displayed a firearm and "pistol whipped" him.

The victim said the man took some of his stuff before running away.

Police say the injured man tried to chase the suspect on North Butler Street. It is believed the suspect got into a vehicle somewhere on North Butler Street between East Gilman and East Gorham streets, according to a release by the Madison Police Department. The vehicle involved has been described as a late 1990s Honda Accord with a defective muffler.

Police are still searching for the suspect. They describe him as a light-skinned African American with a slender built, between 20-30 years old and around 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Madison police or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

