Man killed in Springdale crash identified

PHOTOS: One person airlifted by Med Flight with life-threatening injuries in Dane County crash

The man who was killed in a Springdale crash last month was identified Monday.

According to a news release from the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, the man was Trevor J. Markin, 25, of Springdale.

Authorities said the single vehicle crash happened Aug. 28 in the town of Springdale on State Highway 92 at County Highway G. Officials were notified of the crash at 11:37 p.m. Markin was pronounced dead the following day.

Officials said he was the only person in the vehicle when it left the road and hit an embankment. The release said Markin was reportedly ejected and found outside the vehicle, and was later taken to a hospital.

Hospital records determined that Markin's death was due to injuries he suffered from the crash and being ejected.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office and Dane County Medical Examiner's Office are still investigating the death.

