Man killed in shooting on Madison's north side
MADISON, Wis. - A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Madison's north side on Saturday night.
Police confirmed they are investigating the incident as a homicide, but no arrests have been made yet.
According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Northport Drive around 6:04 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found one man with a gunshot wound, who the release said later died from injuries.
