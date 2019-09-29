News

Man killed in shooting on Madison's north side

MADISON, Wis. - A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Madison's north side on Saturday night.

Police confirmed they are investigating the incident as a homicide, but no arrests have been made yet.

According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Northport Drive around 6:04 p.m. 

Upon arrival, officers found one man with a gunshot wound, who the release said later died from injuries. 

