Man killed in Racine shooting; person in custody

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 11:02 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:02 AM CDT

RACINE, Wis. - Police say 54-year-old man was killed after being shot in the leg in a Racine neighborhood.

The Journal Sentinel reports police responded to report of shots fired about 8:20 p.m. Friday and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say he was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. The shooting occurred in a central city neighborhood just blocks from the police department.

Police say a person of interest was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

 

