Man killed in fatal ATV crash identified

Posted: Dec 09, 2019 10:32 AM CST

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 11:46 AM CST

BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis - The person killed in a fatal ATV crash Saturday has been identified, according to a news release from the Green County Sheriff's Department.

David Laurent, 69 of Blanchardville, died Saturday after an ATV overturned and fell on him.

Laurent suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner's Office. Officials said Laurent was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

 

